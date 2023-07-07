Brazil’s lower house finds compromise in a major reform of the country’s ‘dysfunctional’ tax system

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s lower house of Congress has approved a major reform of the nation’s notoriously complicated tax system, showing compromise is possible between the conservative Congress and leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The long-awaited tax reform aims to simplify the system, widely considered overly burdensome for both individuals and businesses, and boost economic growth that has drifted between downturns and doldrums for the last decade. Given last year’s highly divisive electoral campaign, there had been speculation that legislative gridlock could stymie any of Lula’s legislative agenda. In a speech before the vote, Speaker Arthur Lira called on lawmakers to leave partisan divisions aside and support the measure.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.