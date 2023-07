A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old Canadian can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent. Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding great Tony Hawk, who is mentoring her ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, because that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.