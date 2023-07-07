8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening’ condition after deadly London school car crash

LONDON (AP) — London police say an 8-year-old girl is in a “life-threatening condition” in the hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in the southwest of the city on Thursday that claimed the life of another girl of the same age. In an update Friday, the Metropolitan Police also say a woman in her 40s is in a critical condition following the crash, when a Land Rover went through a fence before colliding with a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls aged 4 to 11 in Wimbledon. Police say the woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She’s been bailed pending further enquiries until later this month.

