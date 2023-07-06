Severe storms possible this afternoon

Strong and possibly severe storms will be possible again today across southern Colorado.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and cool this morning... with the biggest threat for severe weather will be from 1pm through about 9pm tonight. Highs will remain well below average this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Severe storms have the greatest threat to produce damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of a tornado.

TONIGHT: Storms may continue late tonight across the far eastern plains before rolling east into Kansas. Overnight lows Friday morning will dip into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: The threat for strong storms will continue for both Friday and Saturday with gradually warming temperatures. Right now it looks like Sunday will feature quieter weather with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Low and mid-90s can be expected starting Monday and through the middle of next week.