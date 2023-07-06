Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the new rule in March as part of the state’s nearly $13.5 billion state transportation budget. It mandated a two-person crew for freight trains. The railroad industry said Ohio lacks the authority to impose such a rule. The Association of American Railroads filed the lawsuit on June 29. The association argued that federal law broadly gives federal agencies exclusive jurisdiction to regulate rail transportation.

