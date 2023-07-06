Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward for info on 2022 sex assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a sexual assault that occurred in October of 2022.

According to Crime Stoppers, the assault occurred on Oct. 2, 2022, at a house party in the 1700 block of Brantfeather Grove in Colorado Springs.

The organization encourages anyone with information about this crime, or who may know someone who does have information, to call them at (719) 634-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.

According to Crime Stoppers, callers are not asked for any personal information, and call takers do not have access to Caller ID. You can also share your information at www.crimestop.net.