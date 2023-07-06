Passenger fearing ‘powerful cartel’ made bomb threat on Seattle-bound flight, documents say

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle is accused of making a bomb threat that caused pilots to land the plane in Spokane, Washington. The Seattle Times reports that documents filed in U.S. District Court say Brandon Scott faces a false information and hoaxes charge in connection to the Wednesday flight. The documents allege Scott handed a flight attendant a note saying he had explosives and a detonator and wanted the plane rerouted. The court documents say Scott told investigators he made the threat because cartel members were waiting in Seattle to kill him. No explosives were found. Scott is being held in the Spokane County Jail and it was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

