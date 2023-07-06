Hong Kong police arrest another person accused of supporting overseas activists

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested another person accused of supporting overseas activists who allegedly endangered national security, in a further expansion of a government crackdown on pro-democracy dissidents. Police detained the 24-year-old man at the city’s airport a day after four other people were arrested for allegedly using companies, social media and mobile applications to receive funds for the overseas activists. Authorities did not identify the five. But local media say they are former members of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto, which was co-founded by British-based activist Nathan Law. On Monday, police offered rewards of $127,600 for information leading to each of the arrests of eight overseas-based activists, including Law.

