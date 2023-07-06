Conservative groups lose bid to see Delaware university’s records involving Biden senate papers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A conservative media outlet and an activist group won’t be allowed access to records related to President Joe Biden’s gift of his Senate papers to the University of Delaware. The state Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a judge’s ruling in favor of the university. Biden had donated his senatorial papers to his alma mater in 2012, when he was vice president. The donation agreement says the records can’t be made public until two years after Biden “retires from public life.” Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation had submitted Freedom of Information Act requests seeking access to the senatorial papers and records related to Biden’s donation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.