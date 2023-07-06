Calm Start Friday with more afternoon Storms

TONIGHT: Tornado Watch until 10pm for counties shaded in red in southern Colorado

Severe weather diminishes around 11pm with partial clearing overnight and lows dropping into the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy start to Friday with high in the 70's and 80's, A few storms pop-up around I-25 after 3pm with some strong to severe storms popping up after 5pm and onward through the evening hours.

EXTENDED: Saturday begins with sunshine and most of the day part staying dry with highs in the 80's before storms become strong to severe after 4pm producing large hail along and east of I-25