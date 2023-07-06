Authorities are on the hunt for a Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory in Northern California

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — California Highway Patrol officers are on the hunt for a green military vehicle stolen from a National Guard armory north of San Francisco on Monday.

Santa Rosa Police initially responded to a call about debris and discovered a trail leading back to the armory where they discovered damaged gates.

“There is an indication that someone scaled the fence to get inside,” California Highway Patrol Officer Marcus Hawkins told CNN.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle – known as a Humvee – was “used as a battering ram to break through the gates” when it was driven out of the Santa Rosa armory late Monday, leaving behind a trail of debris in the roadway, Hawkins said. Another military vehicle was vandalized as well, he said.

The highway patrol then took over the investigation into the stolen vehicle, described as having canvas doors and a roof and lacking license plates. The vehicle was not armed and there were no weapons on board, according to Hawkins.

CNN has reached out to the Army National Guard for more information.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, law enforcement received three separate reports about a Humvee being driven recklessly and without its lights on.

“I’m not sure why he was driving with no lights on,” said Hawkins. “Perhaps he was trying to evade police, or perhaps didn’t know where the light switch was.”

Officers were unable to find the Humvee and continue their search. “Sonoma County is filled with vast rural areas with forests, pastures and wineries,” said Hawkins. “It could be anywhere out there.”

Humvees are diesel-powered and have four-wheel drive, according to the Army, with a maximum speed of 70 mph.

Santa Rosa is about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.