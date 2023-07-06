Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case continues
By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s earlier decision to keep him under house arrest. Tate is the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday against Tate’s appeal which challenged a court’s June 23 decision to extend the house arrest measure for 30 more days. That decision was made days after Romania’s anti-organized crime agency formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.