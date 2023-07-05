Zoe International team places second after Colorado resident Jeff Conaway crashes, lands in ICU

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Member of the Race Across America team Jeff Conaway is on the road to recovery after a nearly deadly bicycle accident during a race that landed him in the ICU in June. He was halfway across the country on Race Across America, with a team sponsored by Zoe International, an organization that fights child trafficking. His seven-person relay team finished second in their division even after losing him.

"Truth be told, it's it really comes down to the cause we're fighting for -- Child Trafficking," said Conaway. "I think it just kept them motivated. They said 'We're going to finish strong.'"

His team adjusted their ride schedule accordingly after he urged them to continue, and they lost no time. They finished on the 23rd of He says that the accident gave him a new perspective on life.

"This is, in my perspective, giving me a second chance at life," Conaway said. "I feel like every breath I take today is one that I may not have had based on how bad that crash was."

However, he says that when his wife saw him, she did not expect him to ever be the same again.

Conaway broke his scapula and collarbone, injured his head and needed surgery after the accident. No one witnessed the accident itself, but his following car caught him minutes after he fell to the ground. His Garmin bike computer notified emergency services immediately following the accident. Conaway was then transported to the nearest hospital and then air transported to Colorado Springs Hospital after he was evaluated.

Conaway has only been recovering for about two weeks and is much better. His recovery timeline depends on when his shoulder heals. He will be back on a bike in about six to eight weeks and is hoping to be on the 2025 RAAM team for Zoe International again.