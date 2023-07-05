WEATHER ALERT: Strong to Severe Storms this Evening

Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for southern Colorado until 11pm.

As soon as our clouds clear out/break up.....storms will pop quickly. Hail a quarter size or larger possible and locally heavy rain the primary concern

TONIGHT: Storms will diminish closer to midnight before partly clear skies take hold and overnight lows drop into the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: A mostly sunny start and soaring high temps into the 80's to low 90's along and east of I-25. Strong to severe storms will be more isolated after 3pm with an enhanced risk for severe weather (orange color in graphic below ) indicating all modes of severe weather possible- large hail and strong winds and even a brief tornado