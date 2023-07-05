Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer. The Oklahoman reports that hundreds attended the native Oklahoman’s pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives. Keith performed at Hollywood Corners, a 1920s roadhouse and service station that he bought and converted into a deli, bar and music venue. Joanna Hall, who attended Friday’s show, told the newspaper that Keith put on a great performance and was “very thankful for everybody who showed up.” Last June, Keith said that he had been battling stomach cancer since fall 2021.

