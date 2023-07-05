The gunman in the Danish mall shooting that killed 3 people is sentenced to a mental health facility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 23-year-old man in Denmark who opened fire at a mall last year and killed three people believing the victims were zombies has been sentenced to detention in a secure medical facility. The Copenhagen District Court convicted the man, who was not identified during the trial, of murder and attempted murder in the July 3, 2022 rampage at the huge Field’s shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen. Three people died — two 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old Russian man — and a total of 23 people were injured. He had admitted shooting and killing people, believing they were zombies. No maximum time is set for his placement in the secure mental health facility.

