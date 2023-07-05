Skip to Content
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers are searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

Associated Press

