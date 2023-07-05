Rain affects play at Wimbledon for 3rd straight day but matches start under the roof on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament. Rain again affected play and forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action. Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery on No. 1 Court. Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers.

