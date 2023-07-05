Skip to Content
QUIET START THURSDAY WITH A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STRONG STORMS

Published 10:54 PM

TONIGHT: Conditions calm around the Pikes Peak region with lingering severe weather around the southeastern plains tonight through midnight.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny for most of the day. Strong to severe storms will be very isolated after 3-4pm;however, the storms that do fire off will become severe quickly with damaging hail and strong winds as well as a possibility of an isolated tornado or two for areas east of I-25 depicted in orange with the graphic below.

EXTENDED: A drier and warmer trend ahead for the weekend as temps rise back to the 80's and 90's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

