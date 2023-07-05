Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy monsoon rains are lashing Pakistan and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739. Pakistani officials said that weather-related incidents have killed at least 24 people since the rain started last week. The monsoon season officially started this week and will continue until September in the South Asian country. Pakistan’s cultural capital, Lahore, received a record 272 millimeters (10.7 inches) of rain in nine hours on Wednesday, flooding streets and the city’s canal. Six people died there.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.