China dismisses criticism of top diplomat’s comments appearing to push for race-based alliance

BEIJING (AP) — China is dismissing criticism of racially tinged comments by its top diplomat. At a forum on Monday, Wang Yi said Europeans and Americans were incapable of distinguishing among Chinese, Koreans and Japanese. He then said: “No matter how yellow you dye your hair, or how sharp you make your nose, you’ll never turn into a European or American, you’ll never turn into a Westerner.” Wang’s comments drew immediate criticism, particularly from scholars online. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin sidestepped a question about the criticism at a briefing Wednesday, saying “we cannot agree with it at all.” Wang Yi said “some major countries outside the region deliberately exaggerate ideological differences,” a reference to China’s chief rival, the United States.

