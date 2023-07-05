China and the EU at odds over top diplomat’s visit, cancellation at the last minute

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The European Union says China has abruptly canceled a visit by the EU’s top diplomat for unspecified reasons. Josep Borrell, the EU.’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, was due to arrive in China on July 10 for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other officials, according to an announcement by the EU ambassador to Beijing on Sunday. The European and Chinese diplomats were set to discuss topics including trade, human rights and China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Ambassador Jorge Toledo.

