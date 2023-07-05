California hotel workers back on the job after strike. But union warns more walkouts are possible

Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend are back on the job, but their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time. No progress was reported Wednesday in negotiations between employers and Unite Here Local 11, which represents bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers. Union members voted last month in favor of authorizing a strike at 60 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. They are demanding better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.