California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate agenda highlights tensions with environmental groups
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental groups are clashing over some climate policies. Newsom considers himself a part of the environmental movement. He has committed the state to spend tens of billions of dollars on climate projects over the next few years. But environmental groups often disagree with some of the details of those plans. Tensions erupted last month during negotiations over Newsom’s proposal to overhaul the state’s building and permitting process. Newsom threatened to veto the budget but both sides reached a compromise. The Legislature is scheduled to approve the changes on Wednesday.