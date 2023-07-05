Bobcat that attacked a camper in Connecticut tests positive for rabies

LYME, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a camper in a hammock at a Connecticut state park has tested positive for rabies. The state environmental department said Monday that the man was among several adults leading a group of young campers last week in Selden Neck State Park. The man was sleeping early Friday when the bobcat attacked him. He and two other adult leaders subdued the animal and killed it. All three men were taken to a hospital with various injuries inflicted by the cat. None of the children on the outing came into contact with the animal.

