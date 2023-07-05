4th victim found dead after shooting at Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana

By Rebekah Riess and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A fourth victim has died after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Louisiana, Shreveport police and District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said Wednesday.

At least 10 people were shot during the melee Tuesday night, including six who suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Shreveport police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

The slain victims have not been publicly identified by police. No suspects have been arrested, Taylor said Wednesday.

The gunfire erupted late Tuesday night at a Fourth of July block party – a “family and community event” that has taken place for more than a decade without any previous violence, the councilwoman said.

It was difficult for first responders to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles at the scene, police told CNN affiliate KSLA.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” Shreveport police Lt. Van Wray told KSLA.

It was among a spate of shootings across the country over the Fourth of July weekend.

In Baltimore, at another block party on Sunday, two people were killed and another 28 were shot and injured – mostly teenagers. Investigators are searching for multiple assailants.

In Philadelphia, five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed Monday night. Authorities said the shooter appeared to fire randomly along several blocks of the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood before officers arrested the suspect, who was found with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.

In Texas, three people were killed and eight others were wounded in Fort Worth late Monday night – hours before the neighborhood’s Fourth of July parade took place on the same street.

And in Washington, DC, nine people were injured – including two minors – shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Someone from a vehicle “fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the Fourth of July,” Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said.

Across the country, at least 412 people have been killed in mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the nonprofit defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot – not including the perpetrators.

