20-year-old dies after launching fireworks in Hawaii parking lot on the Fourth of July

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old man has died after setting off fireworks in Hawaii on the Fourth of July holiday. Police and firefighters responding to a report of an illegal fireworks accident Tuesday night at a Big Island parking lot found a man lying on the ground with a head injury. Police identify him as 20-year-old Glen John Nakata, of Kailua-Kona. Police say bystanders saw him holding a fireworks launcher above his head when a firework went off and sent him to the ground. He died at a hospital. It’s unclear what kind of fireworks he was handling. The illegal use of fireworks is an ongoing issue across the state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.