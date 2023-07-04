UK police reopen partygate probe into lockdown-breaching Conservative ‘jingle and mingle’ bash

LONDON (AP) — British police have reopened an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties after viewing video of Conservative Party staffers dancing and drinking at a 2020 Christmas soiree. The “jingle and mingle” party was held when indoor social mixing was barred under rules imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Metropolitan Police force said it was also looking into a gathering in Parliament reportedly attended by members of the House of Commons and House of Lords. The announcement reopens investigations into “partygate” that the government had hoped were finished. The scandal helped end Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister. Last month an investigation by the House of Commons standards watchdog concluded that Johnson had lied to Parliament about the parties.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.