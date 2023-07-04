Skip to Content
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Published 10:41 AM

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine. That’s according to two law enforcement officials. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening, while President Joe Biden was at Camp David, after the Secret Service discovered the powder in a common area of the West Wing accessible to tour groups.  The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

