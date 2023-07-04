Steel City Art Works celebrates 16 years with First Friday Art Walk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Steel City Art Works is hosting an opening reception to celebrate 16 years in business with their “Artistic Freedom” First Friday Art Walk.

The event will take place Friday, July 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 216 S. Union Ave. in Pueblo.

The show will be around all throughout the month of July and features a special show titled “Women,” with art pieces that showcase a visual commentary on the power and destiny of women.

You can find that showcase in the Back Room Gallery at the event.

Visitors to the walk can enjoy an evening of celebration and have the opportunity to talk with artists who will be present to share details about their work and answer questions.

Brandi Chavez "Crab Jewelry" | Steel City Art Works Gallery Bob Sweeney "Ponderosa (Pine Vase)" | Steel City Art Works Gallery

Known as “A Community of Creators,” the Steel City Art Works Gallery features 40 local artists offering a diverse selection of art forms, including local writers.

Each month the Gallery hosts featured artists as well as themed shows.

The Gallery is open and free to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Fore more information about the artists or upcoming events call 719-542-6838 or visit their website at the link here.