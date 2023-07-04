Princess Kate visits Wimbledon. Rain interrupts play for the 2nd straight day

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Princess of Wales was at a rainy Wimbledon and is expected to sit in the Royal Box when play begins on Centre Court. Showers again interrupted play on Day 2 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Matches began on most courts shortly after 11 a.m. at the All England Club but the tarps came out as the rain came down about an hour later. Rain is forecast for much of the day in southwest London. Centre Court and No. 1 Court are the only two courts at Wimbledon with retractable roofs. They were not scheduled to have matches until later in the day.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.