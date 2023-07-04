Powdery substance found at White House sent for further testing, Secret Service says

By Noah Gray, Josh Campbell and Arlette Saenz, CNN

Washington (CNN) — A powdery substance that was discovered at the White House Sunday evening, prompting a temporary evacuation of the complex, has been sent for further evaluation and testing, the Secret Service said.

A field test determined that the substance was possibly cocaine, according to two sources familiar with the initial report, though such tests are not conclusive. The sources said it was discovered in the West Wing, and one described it as a white powdery substance in a Ziploc bag.

An official said the substance was found in a common area of the West Wing and not within an individual office. The area where the substance was found is accessible to certain tour groups.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the powdery substance was found in a “work area within the West Wing.” The Washington, DC, fire department, which deployed its hazmat team, determined that the substance was non-hazardous and an investigation into how it entered the White House is ongoing, Guglielmi said.

The discovery of the substance on Sunday evening triggered a brief evacuation as part of what the Secret Service described as “precautionary closures.”

President Joe Biden was at Camp David over the weekend and returned to the White House Tuesday morning.

