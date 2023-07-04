Mariners fan travels to Giants’ waterfront ballpark, fondly remembering time there with slain son

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Mariners fan Keith Beach was asked whether he might be interested in using the seats from a friend of a friend for a big league baseball game, he immediately inquired about when and where. His heart was suddenly touched by a flood of emotions when he was told San Francisco. He knew he had to go. The 71-year-old Beach’s son was killed while attending a co-ed softball tournament in the Washington coastal town of Long Beach during the July 4 weekend eight years ago and they had special memories together at San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark. Beach attended the Mariners-Giants game Tuesday with three friends.

