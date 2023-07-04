Far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for police officer who shot boy, triggering riots

PARIS (AP) — A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros. Criticism, and plans for lawsuits, have mounted around Jean Messiha’s Gofundme effort with claims that his real motive was to spread a message of hate and pit the far-right against residents of poor suburbs with a high rate of people of immigrant origin. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the collection for the jailed officer’s family did not contribute to calming the situation.

