1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Fourth of July in Southern California. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off Tuesday afernoon from an airport in Murrieta. Televised news footage showed the small plane upside down in a business parking lot. Riverside County fire officials said one person died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.