LONDON (AP) — Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple have added a daughter to their family. Further details weren’t immediately available. Harington and Leslie are both 36 and famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones,” where they played star-crossed lovers. They married in 2018 and in 2021 confirmed the birth of a son.

