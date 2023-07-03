Skip to Content
Pueblo police attempting to identify theft suspects

A still image of the suspect vehicle taken from surveillance video.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help in identifying four theft suspects.

The PPD said the people seen in the video below made several trips to a store in Pueblo to steal multiple pieces of outdoor furniture on Wed., June 21.

According to the PPD, the four suspects, three males and one female, were in an older extended-cab Ford Ranger with graphics on the sides and a hard-top bed cover.

If recognize the suspects or the pickup truck, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2506, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit your tip online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

