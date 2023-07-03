Man dies in Rocky Mountain National Park after falling from waterfall

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Park Service (NPS) reported Monday that a man died Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the NPS, a 25-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island died after falling and then being pulled underwater at West Creek Falls on the east side of the park. His body was recovered Sunday evening.

Monday morning, the man's body was flown to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death. The man’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.

According to the NPS, mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers, and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.