Israelis protest at international airport against judicial overhaul plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country’s main international airport, in the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation. Protesters waving Israel’s blue-and-white national flag and blowing horns blocked the main thoroughfare outside Ben Gurion Airport’s main terminal on Monday. The Netanyahu government’s push to pass several overlapping reforms to the country’s judiciary have plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis and divided an already highly polarized country.

