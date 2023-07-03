Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region sees large influx of animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the public's help after the shelter saw a large influx of animals in June.

According to leaders from the HSPPR, since June 25th there's been 222 animals brought into the shelter. Out of those 222, only 82 animals have been reclaimed by their owners. Meaning there are still 140 animals from that group that are inside the shelter that are either considered missing or abandoned.

"Last week was a really busy week for animals coming into the shelter and that just kind of comes with this time of year. The summer is here, the weather is getting a little bit warmer and we are just getting more pets in our doors each week," said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Costra added that the recent influx of animals is very worrisome. Especially with a holiday like the Fourth of July around the corner. He said during the festivities, the HSPPR sees a lot of animals come into because they were scared of fireworks and ran away from home.

"This is just the time where we have all hands on deck, we are really coming all together to help all these animals," said Costra.

The HSPPR said this is by far one of the highest number of intakes they've seen in a while. So far, in 2023, Costra said they've seen an 18 percent increase in animals coming into their location.

Currently, there are 600 animals that live inside the shelter. 126 of those are up for adoption at the time of this writing.

If you would like to adopt a furry friend, you can visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's official website to start the process.