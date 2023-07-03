Germany alleges Poland hasn’t stopped pollution that led to fish die-off in Oder River
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has accused Poland of failing to stop the dumping of pollutants that contributed to the deaths of hundreds of tons of fish in the Oder River. The mass fish die-off last summer caused friction between Warsaw and Berlin, which both blamed chemical discharges on the Polish stretch of the river for promoting the growth of deadly golden algae. A spokesperson for the German Environment Ministry alleged on Monday that Poland hasn’t acted to limit salt discharges and said a similar die-off could happen again this summer. A spokesperson for Poland’s Climate and Environment Ministry says the two sides are sharing information on a regular basis.