Generally dry today… storms for the 4th!

Hot and generally dry today with thunderstorms ahead for the 4th of July.

TODAY: A dry airmass over southern Colorado on Monday will provide for sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will range from the upper-80s to the upper-90s late this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

4th of JULY: Sunny and warm early... with increasing afternoon clouds coupled with showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms will be strong and possibly severe with high winds and large hail being the greatest threats.

EXTENDED: A cold front will work across the region on Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the 70s with rains showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will quickly rebound Thursday and Friday, with a return to the 80s and 90s by the weekend. Storm chances will also diminish a bit for the weekend.