Drag Racing on the rise in the Spring Creek Community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A neighbor in the Spring Creek Community sent in footage from her doorbell camera that documents a loud car club parading through the streets late at night.

The video's sound includes noises that sound like gunfire over the sound of unmuffled engines.

There is also evidence of drag racing with tire marks in the Dollar General parking lot on South Circle and Monterey, close by the neighborhood. Residents say that they will start out in the parking lot, and then take it to the neighborhoods.

"It has woken me up," says Christiane Burrell. "I do realize that people have hobbies and stuff like that, but these neighborhoods are not the place to do it."

The problem, as well, is the sound of gunfire. Many residents would not speak on the record for fear of retaliation, because they were certain these racers had weapons.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that they responded to these calls twice last week, but can only respond if they have the staff in priority of the calls received.

Drag racing is a crime in the State of Colorado, and racers face serious punishment if caught.