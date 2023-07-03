Car crashes into a New Hampshire restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town. The Laconia Fire Department says the vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant. Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions. The fire department says another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

