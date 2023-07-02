At least 1 person is dead in a fiery small plane crash in South Carolina beach resort

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane carrying five people has crashed in the South Carolina coastal resort community of North Myrtle Beach, killing at least one person. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-32 went down shortly after 11 a.m. northwest of the city’s Grand Stand Airport. An FAA statement confirmed five people were aboard, and a police spokesman initially told a local newspaper that there was at least one person dead and another person taken to a hospital. A North Myrtle Beach police dispatcher told The Associated Press later Sunday she had no further information and a spokesperson was not available for further updates.

