Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters

Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting that it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group. The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents have been erected within the past two weeks at a former military based outside Osipovichi, a town 230 kilometres (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. The leader of BYPOL, an anti-Lukashenko guerrilla group of former military members, told AP on Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner fighters was underway there.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.