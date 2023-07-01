Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
By The Associated Press
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting that it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group. The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents have been erected within the past two weeks at a former military based outside Osipovichi, a town 230 kilometres (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. The leader of BYPOL, an anti-Lukashenko guerrilla group of former military members, told AP on Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner fighters was underway there.