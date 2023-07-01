Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief

The Russian media watchdog has blacklisted at least five media outlets affiliated with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and blocked their websites in Russia. The move came a week after Wagner fighters took control of a Russian military headquarters and advanced on Moscow in what appears to have been an attempted insurrection. As of Saturday, websites of the RIA FAN news agency and four online news portals controlled by Prigozhin’s Patriot media holding company appeared on the communications watchdog’s online register of blacklisted sites. Unconfirmed reports in Russian news outlets Friday claimed that Prigozhin himself had ordered Patriot to shut down. He and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week.

