Overnight crash on southbound I-25 in Monument closed highway after van catches fire

Kailie Green
By
New
today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:30 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-car crash closed southbound I-25 at mile post 161, south of the Highway 105 bridge, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The call came in about 9:37 p.m. Friday and two of the three southbound lanes had to be closed until around 11:45 p.m.

One of the cars involved in the accident was a van that caught fire. Crews were able to put out the van fire quickly but it later caught fire a second time.

There were two people in the van who ran off scene before CSP could get there but were later found.

One person was treated on scene for injuries.

While CSP said one car hit another and the driver responsible for the crash was ticketed, it's unclear which car caused the accident.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

