Bosnia’s top international official to annul Bosnian Serb law that blocked court rulings

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia says he’s revoking a Bosnian Serb law that suspended any decisions by the country’s top court. He said Saturday that the law violates the 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating 1992-95 war in the Balkan nation. As the high representative for Bosnia, German diplomat Christian Schmidt has the authority to change laws and impose decisions to make sure the country’s politicians are working to preserve peace and promote reconciliation. Bosnian Serb lawmakers said they passed the temporary law because the multi-ethnic Constitutional Court ruled it could make decisions in the absence of a Serb judge who pulled out of deliberations on orders from Bosnian Serb leadership.

