Beatriz and Adrian weaken to tropical storms in Pacific after brush with Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Beatriz has weakened to a tropical storm as it began to move away from Mexico’s central Pacific coast, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm was centered Saturday about 15 miles (20 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh). Beatriz was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kmh) and forecast to generally keep to that course and slow down through Sunday morning. Beatriz’s center was expected to pass just to the southwest of the Islas Marias overnight and begin to weaken while heading back over open waters Sunday and Monday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.